Pakistan agencies NAB, FIA being forced to lie against Oppn leader Shehbaz, says PML-N

Lahore [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan government, alleging it was "forcing" federal institutions like the NAB and the FIA to lie in court against Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Dawn reported quoting Marriyum that the money laundering cases against Sharif are the same "fake case" that the government had tried forcing the former DG of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to pursue.

"It is Imran Khan's vengeance against Shehbaz that had cooked up all these cases and had kept them alive to feed his political victimisation and keep his dead politics alive," Marriyum said targeting prime minister Khan.

She stated that despite the abuse of power by government institutions, a single penny of corruption in any of cases against Shehbaz Sharif could not be proven.



Marriyum added as a matter of principle, cases should be trashed after being dismissed by the high court, reported Dawn.

The former information minister said the case under which Shehbaz was being dragged had already been investigated and Shehbaz had submitted all the answers.

Recently, Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched a fresh inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif accusing him of transferring and allotting land to favourites during his stint as chief minister of Punjab province, reported Geo News.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza's bail was extended by a Pakistani court in the sugar scam case. Both are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal.

Properties owned by Sharif's daughter Rabia and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf have been attached because they are absconders in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company reference, NAB has informed an accountability court. (ANI)

