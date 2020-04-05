Pakistan Airline Pilots' Association against operating flights amid COVID-19 concerns

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Airline Pilots' Association (Palpa) has advised its members to not operate any flights amid coronavirus crisis as during the recent 'humanitarian flights' safety and other standard operating procedures have been compromised.

"It has come to our notice that on recently operated 'humanitarian flights' safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored," the notification states.

"The health and safety of our crew have always been and remain our utmost priority," the notification adds.

There are 2,883 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan. The country has also recorded 44 deaths so far. (ANI)

