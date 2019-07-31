Pakistan: Alleged 'Indian spy' arrested in DG Khan

D G Khan [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistani media on Wednesday claimed that an alleged "Indian spy" was arrested by local authorities from Rakhi Gaj here.
The man has been identified as one Raju Lakshman, according to ARY News.
Lakshman has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations, the Pakistani news outlet added.
