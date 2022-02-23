Pakistan allows overland transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India to Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Pakistan government has allowed the overland transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan.

The government has overland transportation of humanitarian assistance of 50,000 MT wheat and lifesaving medicines from India for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border up till Torkham, as per the press statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry.





"The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham is returning to Afghanistan today after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah," read the statement.

This comes after India flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2500 MT of wheat assistance to Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Following this, the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi its gratitude to India for giving the first consignment of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged nation at a time when the country is facing major food insecurity.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi expresses its gratitude to the government and people of India for the timely assistance of 50000 MT of wheat to the people of Afghanistan at a time when the country is facing a major food insecurity," Afghan embassy said in a statement.

"The remaining amount is expected to be shipped in a month's time and as per the agreement between the government of India and the World Food Program (WFP), the wheat will be distributed by WFP within Afghanistan," the statement said. (ANI)

