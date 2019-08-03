Pakistan: Another polio case in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Another polio case has surfaced in Balochistan, with a five-month-old baby from Killa Abdullah falling prey to the virus this time.

Balochistan's provincial health department confirmed the news, according to The Express Tribune.

In 2019, at least four cases of polio have been confirmed in the province. Out of them, two were confirmed from Killa Abdullah and one from Quetta and district Jaffarabad respectively.

An official of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication last month said that the cases from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) take the total number of confirmed polio cases reported in Pakistan in 2019 to 41.

"A total of 33 polio cases have been reported from KP, three cases from Punjab, three cases from Sindh and two cases from Balochistan," the official said. (ANI)

