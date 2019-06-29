Pakistan: ANP leader shot dead

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A local leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday.

Police said that the unidentified gunmen opened fire on ANP district president Sartaj Khan in Gulbahar area, The Dawn reported.

Khan was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital but was pronounced dead on his arrival, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. He was elected from Akhunabad area of the city.

The ANP is a part of the opposition grouping led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the national level. (ANI)

