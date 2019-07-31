Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved investigations against a member of Pakistan's National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah.
Along with the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) member, the bureau also approved an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, according to Geo News.
Apart from them, investigations against the Pakistani information and broadcast ministry's officers and workers have also been given green light.
On the other hand, due to a lack of evidence, an inquiry against former federal minister Tanveer ul Hassan Gillani was closed. (ANI)
Pakistan: Approval given for inquiry against PPP's Khursheed Shah
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:44 IST
