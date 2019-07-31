Flag of Pakistan (representative image)
Pakistan: Approval given for inquiry against PPP's Khursheed Shah

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approved investigations against a member of Pakistan's National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah.
Along with the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) member, the bureau also approved an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, according to Geo News.
Apart from them, investigations against the Pakistani information and broadcast ministry's officers and workers have also been given green light.
On the other hand, due to a lack of evidence, an inquiry against former federal minister Tanveer ul Hassan Gillani was closed. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Pakistan: Alleged 'Indian spy' arrested in DG Khan

D G Khan [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistani media on Wednesday claimed that an alleged "Indian spy" was arrested by local authorities from Rakhi Gaj here.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:11 IST

B'desh Court rejects Khaleda Zia's bail plea in charitable trust...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 31 (ANI): The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:37 IST

India extends $500,000 assistance to Gambia during President...

Banjul [Gambia], July 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his Gambian counterpart President Adama Barrow in Banjul and promised to extend an assistance of USD 500,000 in support of skill development and cottage industry projects in the Gambia.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:27 IST

Yogesh Bhattarai appointed Nepal's tourism minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal Communist Party lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai was on Wednesday appointed the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:47 IST

Category 3 Hurricane Erick heading towards Hawaii

Hawaii [USA], July 31 (ANI): A category-three hurricane named 'Erick' is heading towards the Hawaiin islands, along with another category-one hurricane 'Flossie', according to the United States' National Hurricane Centre.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:18 IST

S Korean, US defence officials to meet in Seoul on Aug 9

Seoul [South Korea], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The South Korean Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that its Defence Minister, Jeong Kyeong-doo, is slated to hold a meeting with the new US Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, on August 9.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Russia launches cargo spacecraft to ISS

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia on Wednesday launched the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:53 IST

Princess Haya, wife of Dubai ruler, seeks marriage protection...

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, the estranged wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has asked for a forced marriage protection order in a British court.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:03 IST

Trump says homicide is 'worse' in Baltimore than Honduras

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) again attacked the city of Baltimore, suggesting that violent crime there is worse than in Honduras, a Central American country known for a high level of homicide violence.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:17 IST

Afghanistan: 34 killed, 17 injured in blast on highway

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): At least 34 people, including women and children, were killed and 17 others were injured in a bomb blast on Herat-Kandahar Highway in northwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities said.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Scorching heat kills 11 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 31 (ANI): High temperature in Japan that rose sharply following the end of the rainy season across most areas in the country last week has killed at least 11 people, authorities said.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:46 IST

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore today in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

