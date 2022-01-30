Pakistan army chief visits Balochistan amid worsening security situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 (ANI): Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to a city in southern Balochistan amid the worrying security situation in the province.

Bajwa's visit to Turbat comes a few days after ten Pakistani soldiers got killed in a terrorist attack at a security force check-post in Balochistan's Kech district.

During his visit, Bajwa was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan headquarters on the prevailing security situation in the area and Pakistan-Iran border fencing, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the country's military media wing.

Gen Bajwa said that the Pakistani army would make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government achieve peace and prosperity.



Pak COAS also visited Kech district, where he said that terrorists would be brought to justice. Security, stability, and prosperity of Balochistan would be pursued and ensured at all cost, he added.

The recent surge in the insurgency in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan has been a cause of concern, most of which is credited to the revival of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Experts familiar with the region say that TTP's resurgence has a direct link with the Taliban taking power in Afghanistan.

In an editorial published on Saturday, a Pakistan daily had warned against the use of lethal force "to deal with Balochistan's insurgency".

It said that there is a lack of sincerity on part of the government in the approach towards Balochistan. (ANI)

