Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor (File photo)
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor (File photo)

Pakistan Army meddling in diplomatic affairs

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): In yet another example signifying that Pakistan's state affairs is controlled by the Army, its spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor poked his nose in diplomatic affairs which are normally handled by civilian governments.
Attempting to act as a spokesperson for the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Ghafoor tweeted on Tuesday, "What good Indian High Commission is which can't stand with its Army Chief? Indian High Commission staff didn't have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to LOC. However, a group of foreign diplomats & media is on the way to LOC to see the truth on ground."

Ironically, Ghafoor was making a statement in regard to India's artillery attacks on terror launchpads situated inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector along the LoC on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, which killed six to ten Pakistan soldiers, and an equal number of terrorists.
Instead of acknowledging the fact that terror camps are present on its soil, Pakistan has remained adamant and instead, took diplomats and foreign journalists to the site, as a "face-saving act".
This is not the first time that Islamabad has done this.
In February this year, India had bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a large number of terrorists were killed. However, Pakistan rejected India's assertions and took foreign scribes to the site, in its attempt to fool the world by establishing a claim that no such airstrike took place in the region.
The Pakistan Army, which orchestrated a "soft coup" to oust former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has retained the "dominant influence" over foreign and security policies during Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, a US congressional report had said earlier this year.
This purported "military-judiciary nexus" allegedly came to favour Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, the report titled 'Pakistan Domestic Political Setting' by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) stated.
The military, which was engaged in three "outright seizures" of power from civilian-led governments, had colluded with the country's judiciary to overthrow the Pakistan Muslim League government led by Sharif, it said.
Imran Khan was elected to power last August in an election marred by violence and allegations of rigging.
Pakistan has a history of the Army taking power by usurping governments since the country gained freedom from Britain in 1947. Though Imran Khan is a pawn in their hands, they would not hesitate to gain control. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:15 IST

Pak actor says she did item song for ISPR

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has said that she did the "item number" in a movie because the film was a project of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 15:29 IST

Indian and Pakistan unlikely to sign agreement on Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): An agreement between India and Pakistan over the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is unlikely to be signed on Wednesday, sources told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 14:04 IST

Kovind, Nepal Pres meet in Japan, discuss issues of mutual...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on here Tuesday met his Nepal counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari and discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:46 IST

Russia: Pradhan visits Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Vladivostok

Vladivostok [Russia], Oct 22 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:41 IST

Madagascar: Indian rock group performs at cultural event

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 22 (ANI): Indian Bollywood rock group Antariksh performed at a cultural event in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 13:37 IST

Japan's Emperor Naruhito formally proclaims enthronement

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Japan's Emperor Naruhito has officially proclaimed his enthronement in a centuries-old ceremony which was attended by more than a hundred global dignitaries, including President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Heads of 87 foreign missions in India reached Amritsar to visit...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of 87 foreign missions in India on Tuesday reached Amritsar to visit Golden Temple in order to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Trump congratulates Justin Trudeau for his 'wonderful,...

Washington [US], Oct 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his "wonderful and hard-fought victory" in the election.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:53 IST

Heads of over 90 foreign missions in India to visit Golden Temple today

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Over 90 heads of foreign missions in India embarked on a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take part in celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Trudeau set to lead Canada's next government: Exit polls

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Justin Trudeau is expected to serve another term as Canada's prime minister as Liberals is winning a plurality of seats in Parliament, according to CBC News.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:05 IST

Death toll rises to 11 after weekend of violent protests in Chile

Santiago [Chile], Oct 22 (ANI): At least 11 people have died in Chile, according to the mayor of the Chilean capital, as protests and violence continued to mar the Latin American country during the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:29 IST

British Speaker blocks new vote on Johnson's Brexit deal

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on Monday (local time) blocked the government's attempt to organise a new vote on the recently renegotiated Brexit deal in the British Parliament.

Read More
iocl