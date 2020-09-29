Pakistan Army officer killed in terror attack in Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): A Pakistan Army officer was killed in a terrorist attack in the northwest tribal district of South Waziristan, the Army said on Monday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the army, the attack took place when terrorists opened fire at security forces while they were conducting patrolling to check terrorists' move at Shakai area of the district Sunday night, Xinhua reported.



The area was cordoned off for clearance operation, the statement said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Pakistani military had conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups in South Waziristan in recent years. (ANI)

