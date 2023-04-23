Pakistan: At least 7 killed in road accident in Punjab's Okara

Punjab [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): At least 7 people were killed in Punjab's Okra after a passenger coach crashed with a car, reported ARY News on Sunday.

Details indicate that a speeding passenger coach crushed a car, causing the terrible tragedy at Akhtarabad in Okara, which claimed the lives of seven people.

The adjacent hospital received the bodies. According to the early reports, it was not possible to determine the deceased's identity.



Separately, a caravan collided with cottages by the side of the road at Dunyapur, a city in the Lodhran District of Punjab province, killing at least seven people, ARY News reported.

Details indicate that the caravan veered off the road due to overspeeding and smashed into roadside huts in the Kahror neighbourhood of Dunyapur, instantly killing seven people and wounding four more.

According to rescue sources, four children and two women were dead. (ANI)

