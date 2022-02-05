Pakistan: Awami National Party raises concern about terrorists regrouping in provinces

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Expressing serious concern about the security situation in Pakistan, the Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain raised the issue of regrouping of terrorists in the country.

Condemning the recent attacks in Balochistan, the ANP urged the Imran Khan government to adopt an effective strategy to eradicate the menace to protect people's lives, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan's southwestern province is witnessing a tide of violence in recent months. Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the province, with recent attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 terrorists.



Forty-one soldiers and civilians died in January 2022 and the toll could cross 50 and more.

"Had the government implemented the National Action Plan in real sense the terrorists would have never dared to regroup," said ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain during his visit to residences of the slain police officials in Nowshera on Friday.

Writing for Pakistani newsweekly Friday Times, Umer Farooq said that Pakistan is back to the situation where it has to face two insurgencies one in the North West led by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also known as Pakistani Taliban and the other in the South led by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

He said that the Pakistani Taliban have regrouped and revived their strength in the Pak-Afghan border, areas and their leadership is based in Afghan cities and towns close to the border.

Overall, this indicates Pakistan's growing frustration with the Afghan Taliban for whom they have pleaded the world community for humanitarian aid, reported the news channel. (ANI)

