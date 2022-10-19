Pakistan backs Saudi Arabia over its tension with US

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Pakistan has decided to side with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom continues to be at loggerheads with the United States over the cut in oil supply in the international market.

"Pakistan expresses solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of OPEC+ decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tensions started brewing between the US and Saudi after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced massive cut in oil production. The White House said that US President Joe Biden will now work with Congress to 're-evaluate' the relationship with Saudi Arabia.

While backing the Kingdom, Pakistan said it appreciates the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability. "Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect," the statement added.



Earlier, in an interview with CNN, US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Biden is "willing to work with Congress as we think about what the right relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be going forward."

"I think the President's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit. And certainly, in light of the OPEC decision, I think that's where he is, and he's willing to work with Congress to think through what that relationship ought to look like going forward," he said.

Biden during his visit to Saudi Arabia in July had expressed optimism that Saudi Arabia would take steps to boost the global oil supply in the coming weeks, which had been viewed as a major goal of the trip given high domestic gas prices globally due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, OPEC's decision has now made the White House rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia. OPEC's decision can be viewed in another light as well -- mid-term elections in US. Oil production cuts come on the heels of midterm elections and inflation will be the one thing on top of voters' minds.

Incidentally, Pakistan's decision to back Saudi comes days after Biden called Pakistan one of the most "dangerous" nations in the world. (ANI)

