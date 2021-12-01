Pakistan: Balochistan Assembly passes resolution, seeks role in decisions of Reko Diq

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution demanding an in-camera briefing on any plans of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to sign a deal on copper and gold mining at Reko Diq after reports emerged that the federal government was taking "illegal steps" to deprive the people of province of their natural resources.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Mir Akhtar Hussain Langove has tabled the resolution, according to Dawn.

Langove said there were reports that the federal government was taking "illegal steps" to deprive the people of Balochistan of their natural resources and that in near future an agreement or a memorandum of understanding would be inked in Islamabad.



The lawmaker asserted that the people of Balochistan were the real owners of Reko Diq and other natural resources in the province but they had not been allowed to take part in the decision-making process, particularly regarding natural resources, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn newspaper, the resolution was passed without any opposition on Tuesday after the house was apprised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was going to sign an agreement or an MoU regarding copper and gold mining without taking the Balochistan government and assembly into confidence.

Referring to the 18th Amendment, the opposition lawmaker demanded the role of Balochistan in any such decision and suggested that an assembly committee be established for negotiation with the federal government in this regard. (ANI)

