Pakistan: Balochistan made hell for political activists, says Haq Do Tehreek

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Haq Do Tehreek (Give Rights Movement) has said that Balochistan has been made hell for political activists, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat reported.

As per Haq Do Tehreek, protest rallies for the release of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and Mahil Baloch and the recovery of missing persons would be taken out across Balochistan.

To express solidarity with aggrieved families and condemn the government's insensitivity on the issue, black bands would be tied on hands on the occasion of Eid.



The movement's spokesperson Hafiz Kayani said that the situation in Balochistan is worse than in Palestine, according to Qudrat.

Geo News recently reported that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded alarm over growing public frustration pertaining to enforced disappearances, economic exclusion, curbs on press freedom, misgovernance and allegations of political manipulation by the establishment in Balochistan.

A fact-finding mission led by HRCP in October 2022 said that a palpable sense of anger was seen among ordinary citizens, many of whom even called Balochistan as a 'colony' of the state during meetings with the organisation, as per the news report.

The mission raised concern about the state's widespread use of enforced disappearances to stop dissent, a grievance echoed in numerous conversations, as per the Geo News report. The discontent has been exacerbated by the extensive presence of paramilitary check-posts, which people have said has caused a climate of fear, particularly in Makran.

Balochistan continues to be deprived of its fair share of revenues from large development projects amid the serious economic downtown, Geo News reported, adding that the mission also observed that the absence of a healthy legal trading ecosystem between Balochistan and Pakistan's neighbouring nations has enhanced poverty levels in the province. (ANI)

