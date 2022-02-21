Pakistan: Banned TTP claims responsibility of grenade attack on police check post in Peshawar

Peshawar [Pakistan], February 21 (ANI): Pakistan's banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police check post in the Phandu region of Peshawar, said South Asia Media Research Institute (SAMRI).

A total of 4 policemen were allegedly killed and injured in the attack. Taking to Twitter, SAMRI said, "Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claims responsibility for a hand grenade attack on a police check post in Phandu region of Peshawar. 4 policemen were allegedly killed & injured in the attack. 4 policemen were allegedly killed & injured in the attack."

In January alone, several terrorist incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted.



On January 25, in an attack in Kech, Balochistan over 10 Pakistani military personnel were killed. Just over a week later, on February 2, the Noshki and Panjgur districts of the same province saw the killing of seven military personnel, including an officer.

Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group in Balochistan, claimed the responsibility for the attack. They claimed to have killed "more than 100 enemy personnel" in Noshki and Panjgur.

In another terrorist attack, unidentified motorcyclists shot a Christian priest and injured his companion in Peshawar. Police suspect the Islamic State (IS) to be behind the attack. These attacks were mostly carried out by banned outfits including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). (ANI)

