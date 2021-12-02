Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh CM, other PPP leaders get notices for violating poll code

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and six other leaders of the party received notices from the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating the code of conduct for local government elections in the province, a media report said.

The notices have been served on the PPP leaders for participating in a public rally held here on Tuesday at Peshawar's Kabootar Chowk of Ring Road, reported Dawn.

The PPP leaders have been called upon by the ECP to appear in person or through their counsel on December 3.

The notices were issued by the regional election commissioner/district monitoring officer Peshawar.

MNA Khursheed Shah, MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, Sindh MPA Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MPA Saeed Ghani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai are the other leaders of the PPP who have received notices by the ECP.

"It has come to notice that you have addressed a 'jalsa' in Peshawar on November 30 at Kabootar Chowk, in violation of Section 30 of the code of conduct for political parties," Dawn quoted the notice issued to Bilawal Bhutto.

As per the ECP code of conduct issued on November 4, the president, prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker and deputy speaker of any assembly, or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party, according to Dawn. (ANI)