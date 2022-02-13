Pakistan: By-polls in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): The by-elections on the 13 seats in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on Sunday, local media reported citing a statement issued by the Provincial Election Commission.

According to Daily Times, the security personnel including Police, Pakistan Army, and FC troops have been deployed to provide security.

The media outlet further reported that in the by-elections, 710,472 voters will exercise their franchise and the by-elections will be held in 97 villages, neighbourhood councils.



According to the statement, 237 polling stations have been set up for the elections and a total of 739 polling booths have been set up in 237 polling stations.

Previously, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had stopped the returning officers designated for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from issuing public notices till further order.

The order was issued in the wake of the verdict of the Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad circuit bench the other day that directed the ECP to postpone the second phase of the local government elections slated for March 27 in view of the snowfall and cold weather in the hilly areas.

However, Pakistan's Supreme Court has suspended the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The ECP had on January 20 announced the schedule and a code of conduct for the second phase of local government elections in 18 districts of the province. The first phase of elections was held in 17 districts on December 19. (ANI)

