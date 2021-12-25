Pakistan celebrates Jinnah's 146th birth anniversary

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): Pakistan is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan on Saturday.



The national flag will be hoisted at top of all public and private buildings on the occasion, ARY News reported.

It further reported that the day will dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A graceful change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum in the morning.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid-e-Azam, ARY News reported. (ANI)

