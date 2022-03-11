Pakistan claims Indian projectile fell in Pakistani territory

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Pakistani armed forces have claimed that an Indian projectile has allegedly fallen in the country's territory.



Sputnik News Agency reported that the projectile was launched from the area close to the city of Sirsa in the Indian state of Haryana and was detected by the Pakistan air force near the city of Mian Channu in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

"At 6:43 p.m. (13:43 GMT) a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defence operations centre of Pakistan Air Force. From its initial course the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's air space ultimately following near me at Mian Channu at 6:50 p.m. (13:50 GMT)," the Russian news agency quoting a spokesperson for the Pakistani armed forces who were speaking at a briefing reported.

However, India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claims. (ANI)

