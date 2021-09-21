Pakistan cleric lured student into sexual act, reveals Investigation

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): A Pakistani cleric and former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Azizur Rehman lured his student and committed sexual acts with him for three years with promises of helping him in passing exams, a police investigation revealed on Monday.

The findings were included in the challan (investigation report), submitted by the police to the court on Friday after completing their investigation. Dawn reported citing a challan.

Lahore Police had registered a case against the cleric after a video of him sexually assaulting one of his students went viral.

The case against JUI-F's Rehman was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He said that during the exams, Mufti Rehman had accused him and another student of cheating by getting someone else to sit for the exams. "Over this, I was also banned from giving exams at the Wafaqul Madaris for three years," the investigation report quoted him as saying.



According to the challan, Mufti Rehman then persuaded the complainant to engage in "immoral activities" with him, luring him with hopes of help in passing his exams.

"But despite a passage of three years, during which I was assaulted every Friday, he did nothing and started to blackmail me more," the student is quoted as saying in the challan.

The challan added that the other suspects in the case -- Mufti Rehman's three sons -- were also "found to be responsible" for warning the student of dire consequences and issuing life threats.

"The trial should be conducted after summoning the suspects and witnesses," the challan requested.

It identified nine individuals who would appear as witnesses in the trial. (ANI)

