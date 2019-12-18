Pakistan committing war crimes by kidnapping Baloch women: Allah Nazar Baloch

Balochistan [Pakistan], Dec 18 (ANI): Condeming Pakistan's security forces for kidnapping Baloch women from Quetta, pro-independence Baloch leader Allah Nazar Baloch has accused Islamabad of committing "war crimes".

"Pakistan is committing war crimes in the broad daylight and before the eyes of the world. We do not ask our enemy to spare the freedom fighters and political workers, but we have always said that the world should bind Pakistan to respect the laws of war. We have repeatedly appealed to the world to force Pakistan to abide by the laws of war, but in return, we are getting our women, children and the elderly abducted and killed by Pakistan's armed forces," Allah Nazar said.

"The kidnapping and disappearance of women, little children, and elderly Baloch from Quetta is a clear sign of the continuation of the collective punishment policy and showing utter disregard for the international laws of war through guns," he added.

The Baloch leader called out the United Nations for not taking action in order to save lives of people of Balochistan.

"When we talk of any law, it should not be limited to the creation of the law, but it is the creators' responsibility to enforce it. Similarly, when we talk of war laws or UN conventions, it is the UN's responsibility to bind the signatories to enforce those laws. But surprisingly, the international community with regard to Pakistan, including the United Nations, is clearly oblivious of its duties, which is costing the Baloch people with their lives and livelihood and honor," Allah Nazar said.

He said that under the policy of collective punishment, not only women from different areas are taken away from their homes but they also suffer the torture at secret prisons for a long time.

Allah Nazar citied several examples of recent abductions by Pakistani forces. He said, "Seven-year-old Amin, Izzaton Bibi, Murad Khatoon, Mahnaz Bibi, 60-year-old Haji Dost Ali and 80-year-old Farid Bugti were abducted and their only crime was that they were Baloch,"

Calling Pakistan an "unnatural state" which is based on lies, Allah Nazar said that Baloch have to fight against the "brutality of Pakistan" with collective force.

"The kidnapping of women and children is a policy of collective punishment. Under it, Pakistan is trying to crush the Baloch national movement forever by destroying the Baloch nation. Thousands of Baloch have gone missing in Pakistan's hands and thousands have been martyred already. Women and children and unarmed people are protected under every law of the world in any situation. But Pakistan is an unnatural state which is based on lies. That is why the Baloch have to fight against the brutality of Pakistan with collective force," he added. (ANI)

