Pakistan condemns attack on civilians in Samangan seminary of Afghanistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned attack on civilians in a seminary in Afghanistan's Samangan which resulted in the deaths of at least 20 students and a dozen wounded.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the brazen terrorist attack on civilians in a madrassa in Samangan which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to others," the official handle of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul wrote on Twitter.

The blast took place in Jahdia seminary in Aybak city of Samangan in Afghanistan during the afternoon prayers, reported Tolo News.

UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attack on a religious school in Afghanistan that resulted in the killing of at least 20 students and the wounding of dozens of other people.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak in the Samangan province on 30 November," the UNSC statement said on Thursday.



"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," UNSC said.

The 15-member Security Council underscored the need to hold the perpetrators of the attacks accountable, the statement added.

So far, no group or organization has taken responsibility for the explosion.

Blasts and violence have become a regular affair in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year.

Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

