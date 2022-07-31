Pakistan condoles deaths in UAE floods

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives, including Pakistani nationals, in flash floods that hit parts of the United Arab Emirates.

Expressing solidarity with the UAE in this difficult time, the President said Pakistan is also facing a similar situation due to monsoon rainfall.

Notably, Pakistan is currently facing heavy torrential rains and flash floods in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Pakistani President also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate change. In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He said at this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE.



Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a separate press release, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was known for its desert climate recording very hot summers and mild winters, is now witnessing the alarming impact of climate change as the country is experiencing heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) held climate change responsible for the increased frequency of heavy rains in the Emirates.

Extreme weather, sea level rise, and other climate change impacts are increasingly to blame.

"I believe global warming and climate change are possibly one of the reasons responsible for the increase in the frequency of rains in the UAE. Look at England. It has recorded the highest temperature ever registered recently amid a heat wave that has walloped parts of Europe. So, climate change is evident. Another factor (for rain in the UAE) is the El Nino and La Nina phenomena are climate patterns that can affect weather worldwide, " The Khaleej Times reported citing the statement by NCM.

Due to La Nina events which push more warm water towards Asia due to strong trade winds, it changes the temperatures of surface waters and the state of the atmosphere, leading to severe weather conditions for several countries, such as Dubai is experiencing at present.

Severe downpours in the UAE has affected many in the country. (ANI)

