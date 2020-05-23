Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Cyclone Amphan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday extended condolence to the families affected by Cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are saddened over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India. We extend sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for speedy recovery of the affected regions," Pakistan Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

Amphan made landfall on Wednesday along the coastline of India and Bangladesh leaving a trail of destruction in the region.

Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in the states of West Bengal and Odisha and causing loss of lives and property. At least 72 people have died in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, Cyclone Amphan has badly affected 26 districts, causing damage to the tune of 1,100 crores Bangladesh Taka. It has claimed at least 20 lives in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

As per a report in Dhaka Tribune, around one crore people in the south-western and north-western regions have been left without electricity as the storm disrupted the power supply system.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to take prompt measures to provide money and relief materials to those affected by the cyclone and reconstruct their houses. (ANI)

