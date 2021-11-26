Pakistan conducts successful flight test of surface to surface ballistic missile: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful flight test of surface to a surface ballistic missile.



The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system, Express Tribune reported.

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations. (ANI)

