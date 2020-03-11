Pakistan confirms 19 coronavirus cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 11 (ANI): The number of people infected with coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 19 on Tuesday.

The maximum number of cases were reported from Sindh province--15.

Besides Sindh, three confirmed cases are reported from Gilgit-Baltistan and one from Balochistan reported Express Tribune.

One patient has already fully recovered and was discharged from the hospital in Karachi last week.

Even as the fear of coronavirus looms large, the Sindh government has decided that the Pakistan Super League 2020 matches slated in Karachi from March 12, will go as per schedule.

"The Sindh government is ready; matches will take place as per normal," said provincial information minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that screening is something that can help prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, adding that prevention is better than cure.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the PM's aide said: "The prime minister is constantly monitoring the situation. The disease has also spread in other, more developed countries [...] but the situation [in Pakistan] is so far under control."

"However, [...] there is a need for us to be more vigilant," she said, adding that this was not an issue for one particular province, government or political party. "Whenever there is an emergency of this sort, it is a test for the entire nation," she said. (ANI)