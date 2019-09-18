Representative image
Pakistan continues false tirade against India, says Jaishankar's statement over PoK 'inflammatory'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:47 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Amid atrocities committed by its military establishment in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) being exposed regularly, Pakistan on Tuesday continued peddling its false narrative about the region and termed the 'physical jurisdiction' remarks of Indian Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S Jaishankar as 'inflammatory and irresponsible'.
Indian EAM during a press briefing on Tuesday had said that "POK is a part of India and we expect one day we will have physical jurisdiction over it."
Reacting to the comments, Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it strongly "condemns and rejects the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian External Affairs Minister."
"These remarks are an obvious manifestation of India's utter frustration over the continued international censure of its human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir," Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated.
Pakistan's foreign ministry's claims are in complete contradiction with Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent comments where he acknowledged not receiving expected support on Kashmir issue.
In an exclusive interview to Russia Today that aired on Friday, Khan had said: "...India has annexed Kashmir, so it is no longer a disputed territory as far as India is concerned. They have made it a part of India. Sadly, I would have expected the world to react much more than it has,"
However, continuing peddling the false narrative, Pakistan also urged the international community to take "serious cognizance of India's aggressive posturing about taking physical jurisdiction" of POK and said that such irresponsible and belligerent statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace and security in the region.
The neighbouring country infamous for its poor track record of human and minority rights once again sought to lecture India on these issues.
Notwithstanding even the latest cases of abduction and forced conversion of girls from the minority community in Pakistan, it's Foreign Ministry accused India of promoting "hate crime" against minorities.
Pakistan asked India to "fully comply" with UN Security Council resolutions for a "final settlement" of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
The Indian EAM in his remarks during the press briefing had also highlighted human rights violations in Pakistan.
"What is happening now in Sindh (Pakistan) is not the only thing which has happened in the last 100 days. You also had cases of abduction of Sikh girls. I think if there is a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it," Jaishankar said.
India maintains that Pakistan has to put an end to cross-border terrorism and dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil.
Following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has tried to peddle a false narrative about the region, which has been outrightly rejected by the international community.
Countries have backed India and repeatedly highlighted that New Delhi's decision to make changes in Jammu and Kashmir is part of its internal affairs. (ANI)

