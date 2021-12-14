Pakistan cop guarding polio team killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Tank [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): A security personnel guarding the polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed in an armed attack on the team on Sunday, reported local media.

Confirming the reports of the attack, Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan Afridi said that some armed men opened fire at a police constable deputed for providing security to the polio vaccination team in Tank's Shada village, reported Geo News.

Afridi further stated that police constable died on the spot while armed men fled the scene.

The incident came just after Saturday's attack in the Tank when security personnel protecting the polio team was killed by armed men. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack.

These incidents are not of the first of their kind in Pakistan as extremist groups often target polio teams and security assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a "conspiracy to sterilise children", according to Geo News. (ANI)