Pakistan Corps Commanders' conference reviews border management, internal security

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Pakistan 46th Corps Commanders' conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reviewed border management and internal security.

The Corps Commanders' conference comes in the wake of the Pakistan Army's participation to mitigate disasters such as snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan, according to Frontier Post.



Earlier, Pakistan's Punjab government has sought help from the Pakistan Army after the death of 21 people in Murree following heavy snowfall overnight.

On other hand, the Pakistan Corps Commander conference comes in the wake of Pakistan's strained relations with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on the border fencing issue.

Meanwhile, the defeat of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in local elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa shows a clear sign of crackdown between the military establishment and the ruling party. (ANI)

