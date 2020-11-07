Pakistan could experience deadly COVID-19 second wave

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Medical Associaton (PMA) on Saturday warned that the country could experience a deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases in the country.



According to Geo News, Professor of Endocrinology, Dr Rauf Niazi, said that the COVID-19 was "more lethal" in the second wave compared to the first surge in Pakistan.

"The patients received by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences recently appeared to be severely ill than before," he said.

The association has demanded strict action against those who refuse to wear masks in public places."The virus has claimed the lives of at least eight doctors in the past three weeks," said PMA in a statement. (ANI)

