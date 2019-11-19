Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf
Pakistan: Court reserves judgment in Musharraf's treason case, verdict on Nov 28

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:30 IST

Islamabad">Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): A special court in Islamabad">Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the high treason case against former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, and said that the verdict would be announced on November 28.
The three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, directed Musharraf's counsel to submit its written argument by November 26, Dawn reported.
The high treason case against Musharraf was filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in 2013, alleging that the army general-turned-president had unlawfully suspended the Constitution with the help of the military and instituted an emergency rule in 2007.
Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.
The hearing in the case, however, was stalled after Musharraf left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016. (ANI)

