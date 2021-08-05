Pakistan: Daesh terrorist arrested in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], August 5 (ANI): The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan arrested Daesh terrorist Abdul Haye who was involved in the Mastung police attack that claimed the lives of two policemen.

The CTD swooped on a hideout in Mastung on Monday night and arrested Haye after the team received intelligence report about the presence of wanted terrorists, reported The News International.

Earlier on May 10th, 2021, two policemen were killed when their mobile van was attacked during regular patrolling in Mastung.



According to CTD spokesman, two grenades and a 9 mm pistol were recovered from Haye.

An FIR has been registered at the CTD Police Station Balochistan against the accused.

Further action and investigations are underway against other members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant - Khorasan Province (ISKP/Daesh) cell, reported The News International. (ANI)

