Pakistan Day military parade postponed due to bad weather

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): As the nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Thursday, the Pakistan Day Military Parade of the Armed Forces at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, scheduled to be held today, has been postponed till Saturday, March 25 due to bad weather, Dunya News reported.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army decided to hold the annual parade of the armed forces on Pakistan Day on a limited scale, joining the government's austerity drive that aims at warding off the economic crisis, Dunya News reported.



The military parade is observed each year on March 23. The event is at the centre of celebrations to commemorate the 1940 Lahore Resolution that called for the establishment of an independent country for the Muslims of British-ruled India.

Thousands of Pakistanis gather at Shakarparian ground in Islamabad every year to celebrate Pakistan Military Day.

Pakistan has been reeling under a massive economic crisis with the rupee recording a historic low, depleting foreign exchange reserves and decades-high inflation. In view of the financial crunch, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in February this year unveiled a massive austerity drive at the federal government level to slash expenditures while eyeing an ambitious plan to save PKR 200 billion annually.

A change of guard and wreath laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Air Vice-Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek was the Chief Guest. (ANI)

