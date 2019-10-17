JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File photo)
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File photo)

Pakistan: Days ahead of 'Azadi March', JUI-F Chief rules out talks with govt

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:16 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 17 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), a major right-wing political party, on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.
JUI-F had recently announced that it will begin an 'Azadi march' on October 27 to oust the "incompetent" government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Geo News quoted Maulana as saying that the talks would take place only after the Prime Minister resigns.
His statement came even as the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government has formed a committee led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to hold talks with the group.
The two major opposition parties -- PML(N) and PPP have backed the JUI-F chief in his bid.
"PPP thinks government will have to go," the party's chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was quoted as saying while PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal said his party supports Maulana Fazlur Rehman's demand for the prime minister's resignation.
A few weeks ago, Rehman had termed the current government a result of the fake election and fake results. (ANI)

