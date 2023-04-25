Pakistan: Death toll from blasts in Swat's counter-terrorism police station rises to 17

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 (ANI): The death toll from blasts on Monday at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in the Swat region of Pakistan rose to 17, The News International reported.

Two explosions rocked the premises of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office in Kabal Police Lines at 8:29 pm (local time) on Monday, Dawn reported citing the report issued by the Office of Deputy Commissioner Swat.

At least nine policemen were killed in explosions and more than 50 people were undergoing treatment, with 10 of them in critical condition, according to The News International.

The explosions shattered the roof of the police station, the CTD office and a mosque in the station. Fire erupted after the explosion at the police station, as per the Dawn report.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gul said that a rescue operation was being conducted at the blast site for the second day. Around 100 rescue officials and heavy machinery were carrying out the rescue operation.

Gul said the deceased belonged to Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand and Chitral. She further said that the bodies were being taken to their respective hometowns, according to Dawn report.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir said hospitals in Swat had been placed on high alert. An emergency has been declared at Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital to cope with emergencies.

Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that all the staff were ordered to report to their police station. Swat's regional blood centre has been told to immediately give blood to the hospitals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Akhtar Hayat said that there were no indications of forced entry or gunshots on the basis of the preliminary investigation.



He said that explosive weapons and ammunition that were stored in the depot at the police station caught fire, resulting in two huge explosions within an interval of 12 minutes, as per the Dawn report. However, he further said that the details regarding the incident were being collected.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sharif noted that the "police has been the first line of defence against terrorism." He offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi also expressed regret over the loss of lives in the explosion in Swat. In a tweet, Alvi offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

















