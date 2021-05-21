Pakistan: Death toll in bomb blast at pro-Palestine rally in Balochistan's Chaman rises to 7

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): The death toll in a bomb blast near a pro-Palestinian rally in Balochistan's Chaman city has now risen to seven, while 14 people were injured, said officials.

Senior local police official Ahmad Mohiuddin said explosives were packed into a motorbike parked near the vehicle of a religious leader taking part in the rally, reported Geo News.

"It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse," added Tariq Mengal, a senior local administration official.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Thousands of people have rallied across Pakistan in support of Palestinians, after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas group following a violent conflict that went on for 11 days.



The brutal fighting between the two countries killed at least 243 Palestinians, including 66 children. On the other hand, 12 people were killed in Israeli, including two children and an Indian national, Al Jazeera reports.

Demonstrators in Chaman could be seen waving signs that said "Free Palestine", while a major road connecting the capital Islamabad to the neighbouring city Rawalpindi was blocked, reported Geo News.

On April 22, three people were killed and 13 others got injured in an explosion in the parking lot of a hotel, which was hosting the Chinese ambassador, in Balochistan's capital Quetta.

Balochistan is a resource-rich but least developed province of Pakistan where a movement for freedom is ongoing for the past several decades.

Many Baloch believe that the region was independent before 1947 and was forcibly occupied by Pakistan. While successive governments have promised to criminalise enforced disappearance, none has taken concrete steps and the practice continues with impunity.

Recently, fighting between the Pakistan security forces and Baloch insurgents have intensified in the region. (ANI)

