Pakistan: Death toll in Karachi blast climbs to 15

Sindh [Pakistan], December 18 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's Karachi blast has climbed to 15 as authorities are still trying to recuse people trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed after the explosion, local media reported on Saturday.

The blast happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistan Urdu news channel Samaa reported. A building that hosted a bank partially collapsed in the blast.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and the injured had been moved to a nearby hospital. Media reports say that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.



The nature of the blast is being determined by the police who is investigating the blast. Some media reports suggest the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives.

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Alamgir Khan's father, Dilawar Khan, had also died in the blast.

"We share the grief of Alamgir Khan and other bereaved families," Gill tweeted in Urdu. (ANI)

