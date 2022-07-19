Pakistan: Death toll rises to 23 after wedding boat capsizes in Indus river

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): A total of 23 people have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying over 100 wedding guests capsized in the Indus river near Rahim Yar Khan city and 26 others have been reported missing, a media report said on Tuesday.

A statement was issued by the government which stated that the overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it overturned in the Sadiqabad district and the divers rescued over 90 people, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A majority of the passengers included women and children, the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that almost 35 divers from a state-run rescue service carried out the search and rescue mission.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the 19 people who met watery grave after the boat capsized on Monday.



"I am saddened by the loss of 19 precious lives in the boat capsizing accident in the Indus River near Rahim Yar Khan. We pray to God to grant the deceased a place in His mercy and grant patience to the affected families," he tweeted in Urdu.

Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan, informed that the people were returning from Rajanpur to Machka when the incident took place.

"Nineteen bodies, all women, have been pulled from the water while a search operation is underway for the remaining passengers," he added, local media reported.

Last week, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Punjab issued an alert of heavy rains in the province from July 15 to 17 urging people to avoid going into the water.

"Medium to high-level flooding is expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan division from July 15 to July 17," it had noted, adding that flash floods could also be reported in rivers and nullahs. (ANI)

