Pakistan: Death toll rises to 73 in train tragedy

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31: The death toll in the Tezgam Express tragedy has risen to 73 after the train caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion here on Thursday.

The incident happened in Liaquatpur, near Rahim Yar Khan of Punjab province when the train was en route for Lahore from Karachi, Geo TV reported.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express tragedy

"Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Tezgam train. My condolences go to the victims' families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis," Khan wrote on Twitter.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Geo News quoted Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, as saying.

He also said that the rescue operation is underway with the efforts to restore the railway line.

"The track will be functional in two hours", he said. (ANI)

