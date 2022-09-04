Pakistan Defence distances itself from 'unrecognised' veterans' bodies

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): Pakistan Defence Ministry has accused some military veterans' organisations of "masquerading as" representatives of retired servicemen and warned them of punishment.

The ministry said the associations were "neither recognised nor authorised, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan" to act as ex-servicemen societies and claim association with the armed forces or its institutions, Dawn newspaper reported.

Publicly denying recognition to the veterans' bodies is so far the harshest action against these associations by the ministry, the report added.

"This office does not recognise or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e. inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas," a statement issued by the defence ministry said.



"Comprehensive policy/guidelines" exist for "functioning/operation of ex-servicemen societies", the Ministry stated.

According to Dawn, the Pak defence ministry also warned them that violation of those guidelines would be "culpable" and "entail penal consequences".

Noting the seriousness of the infighting, the report highlighted how the statement was issued by the ministry instead of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which normally issues statements on behalf of Joint Staff Headquarters, GHQ and other services headquarters.

Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) is headed by Pakistan Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib. Meanwhile, Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) is led by Lt Gen (retd) Ali Kuli Khan.

PESS was formed to look after the welfare of retired servicemen and is the largest veterans' body, according to the PESS website. (ANI)

