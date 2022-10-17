'Pakistan delegation registers to attend 90th Interpol session'

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Pakistani delegation has registered to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi beginning Tuesday as the delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries gather here, the global criminal police organization said.

"A delegation from Pakistan is registered to attend the General Assembly," Interpol said while responding to email queries sent by ANI ahead of the session.

According to ANI sources, a two-member delegation will represent Pakistan at the Interpol General Assembly meeting in New Delhi. Pakistani Delegation is to be headed by Director General level personnel at Federal Investigation Agency, sources said.

The sources also informed that the Pakistani delegation will also have Director Interpol in Pakistan. The delegation will participate in the meeting in New Delhi which is to take place from October 18 to 21. The Pakistani delegation will reach New Delhi later on Tuesday, it added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The 90th General Assembly of INTERPOL will be held from 18th to 21st October. The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising of Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers," the PMO said in a statement.

The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. According to PMO, the INTERPOL General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the INTERPOL General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, PMO said. Union Home Minister, INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Mr Jurgen Stock, CBI Director will also be present on the occasion.

The 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol will take place between October, 18-21 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event. PM Modi will inaugurate the Assembly while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus and senior ministry officials. (ANI)

