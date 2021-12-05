Pakistan Democratic Movement to meet on Monday to plan anti-govt protest against Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): The leaders of the multi-party opposition alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are set to meet on Monday to prepare for an anti-government protest plan against the Imran Khan government.

This plan as reports emerged about the differences among the parties, mainly between the two major components of the PDM -- Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the nature of the protest, Dawn newspaper reported.

Moreover, the two opposition parties are also locking horns about the issue of boycotting the upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



Last month, the PDM had failed to come up with a plan to launch its anti-government protest campaign. According to the Dawn report, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they should start their long march after submitting resignations from the parliament. Meanwhile, the PML-N was against the idea.

"We had a detailed debate on the prevailing situation in the country. Next meeting of the PDM heads will be held in Islamabad on Dec 6. Before this meeting, all the component parties will submit their recommendations [regarding launching of the anti-government protest movement] after holding in-house consultations within their respective decision-making and powerful bodies," Fazlur Rehman had said.

Last month, PDM had accused Imran Khan-led government of "damaging" the country's Islamic identity and vowed to continue fighting "till the government drowns in the sea".

During an anti-government rally in Peshawar, the PDM chief had said Prime Minister Khan will not get a chance to escape when the PDM reaches Islamabad, Geo News reported.

"We will keep fighting till the government drowns in the sea," the PDM chief said, adding that the current setup had "damaged the country's Islamic identity". (ANI)

