Pakistan: Dengue affects 900 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], Sept 14 (ANI): Over 900 more people have been affected by dengue fever in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, which is in the grips of the mosquito-borne disease outbreak.

Most cases of the illness also referred to as 'break bone fever' were reported in Peshawar, while two more patients were diagnosed in Lahore and at least 32 cases were reported from the provincial capital, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

The deadly fever has affected 80 people in Rawalpindi, 12 in Faisalabad, 8 in Bahawalpur and Attock, six in Lodhran and five persons in Sargodha.

Several dengue cases have also been reported in Gujranwala, Muzaffargarh and Gujrat of the country.

Moreover, data suggests that close to 2,286 people tested positive for dengue fever in Punjab while close to 59,739 people are in the grip of the deadly fever, which has claimed the lives of three people so far. (ANI)

