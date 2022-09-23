Pakistan denies sending delegation to Israel

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 (ANI): Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday rejected the notion of any official Pakistani delegation's visit to Israel adding that the country's position on the Palestinian issue was unchanged.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, responding to media queries, said that the reported visit in question was organised by a foreign non-governmental organisation (NGO) not based in Pakistan, reported The News International.

It also reiterated that Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous.

A day earlier, a delegation of Pakistanis met Israeli Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem. It also included a former government minister.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan's position on the Palestinian issue is clear and unambiguous. "There is no change whatsoever in our policy on which there is a complete national consensus," the statement said.



The statement further said that Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination, reported The News International.

"The establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region," read the statement.

A day earlier, the trip organiser said the delegation also included representatives from the American Muslims and multi-faith Women's Empowerment Council and Sharaka, a US-based non-government group.

"Yes, I am in Jerusalem with a delegation to promote interfaith harmony," said Nasim Ashraf, the head of the delegation.

He refused to give any further details about other members of the delegation. Nasim Ashraf used to be Pakistan's development minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reported The News International.

This is the second Pakistani delegation that the two organizations have brought to Israel recently. Ahmed Quraishi, a prominent Pakistani journalist who participated in the inaugural delegation, was taken off air by Pakistan Television after his visit. (ANI)

