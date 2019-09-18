Maryam Nawaz (File photo)
Maryam Nawaz (File photo)

Pakistan: ECP dismisses plea seeking Maryam Nawaz's removal as PML-N Vice President

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): A plea to remove PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who is currently in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) physical remand, as Vice President of the party was dismissed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan disposed of a petition filed by PTI lawmakers, including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar, against her appointment, Dawn reported.
A PML-N spokesperson reacting to the decision said that PTI had gone to ECP with the petition for cheap publicity. A PTI spokesperson said the ECP decision was "contrary to the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Zulfiqar Bhutta case."
In their petition before the ECP, PTI lawmakers had challenged Maryam's appointment as Vice President saying that she could not hold any position in the party as she was convicted in a corruption case.
Maryam was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment by an accountability court in its judgement on the Avenfield apartments reference. (ANI)

