Pakistan: Eight police officials sacked over involvement in corruption cases, murder and absence from govt duty

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Eight Sialkot police officers and employees have been sacked in Pakistan over their involvement in murder and corruption cases and absence from government duty, Dawn reported.

According to the department, DPO Hasan Iqbal took action against 135 officials after complaints of people and departmental inquiries. The department forcibly retired ASI Ijaz Ahmed for receiving a bribe from a person and ASI Murtaza Ghamman over their involvement in a murder case.

Constable Muhammad Rashid has been dismissed for his involvement in a murder case in Shakargarh. Meanwhile, Azmat Ali was dismissed for his involvement in the Satrah police station murder case, as per the Dawn report.

Furthermore, constables Zeeshan Ahmed, Shiraz Ahmed and Adeel Ashraf and police van driver Yasin were sacked for continuous absence from government duty. The department ordered the confiscation of services of 85 police and traffic police officers and employees for their negligence in duty.



DPO Hasan Iqbal directed 43 police officers and employees to continue their work and warned them regarding departmental disqualification, as per the Dawn report.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, raided Shah Latif Town police station and recovered two youngsters who were abducted for ransom by Karachi Police, The News International reported.

The two kidnapped youths - Asad and Arman were abducted from Zakaria Goth for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh, but a deal was settled for Rs 10 lakh. During the raid, the AVCC police arrested four suspects, including two policemen, as per the news report.

A case has been lodged against them while the search for another suspect, who happens to be the incharge of a special party of Malir Division police, is being conducted. SHO Shah Latif denied his involvement in the kidnapping of the two youths, as per The News International report. However, he has been suspended and the District Malir SSP has started an inquiry to find how the abducted youths were brought and kept at the Shah Latif police station.

"I have no link with the kidnapping," the suspended Shah Latif SHO, Malik Mazhar Iqbal Awan, said as he spoke to The News. He further said, "Those who were involved in the kidnapping have been arrested and a case against them registered." (ANI)

