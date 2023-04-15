Pakistan: Electricity workers stage protests, demand one-month pay

Lahore [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Hundreds of electricity workers held a large protest rally in front of LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) demanding month-long pay, reported The News International.



The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union organised the rallies, which were held in front of Lesco Headquarters in Lahore. The protestors demanded a performance allowance of one month's wages.

The demonstrations took place on Wednesday as the workers urged the Prime Minister to intervene and save the line staff from accidents that have taken the lives of more than 66 members of line staff, reported The News International.

Electricity workers in Pakistan have repeatedly protested in Lahore against inflation and rising poverty and unemployment in the county. Moreover, this rally comes at a time when Pakistan stands on the brink of financial collapse. (ANI)

