Pakistan envoy in Kabul warns about presence of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 21 (ANI): Expressing concern over the presence of foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan, Pakistan envoy to Kabul has warned that their presence threatens Pakistan and the region.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have recently risen over the fencing of the Durand Line. Islamabad has emphasized the need to complete the fencing along the Durand Line, while the Taliban-led government is standing resolutely against the idea of more fencing on the line.

"Terrorist organizations present in Afghanistan have been posing threats to the security of Afghanistan as well as to other countries, including Pakistan. Daesh is there, remnants of al-Qaeda are maybe there. There are other elements like TTP, Baluch insurgents... and many other groups," Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan told TOLOnews.

Ahmad Khan also spoke about the terrorist threats along the Durand Line while stressing Islamabad's aim to expand relations with Kabul.



"The fence was erected or installed in the previous years when the cross-border terrorism was at its highest and one of the ways the Pakistani state, Pakistani government, thought of dealing with this issue... was to erect a fence," he said.

Terror attacks in Pakistan have surged following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The increasing presence of militants on Pakistani soil since August last year has proved to be a security nightmare for the country.

The incidents of the past few weeks have raised major red flags for Pakistan's security apparatus, especially in Balochistan where the Pakistan army lost several of its soldiers in major terrorist attacks. (ANI)





