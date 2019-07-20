Pakistan: Erstwhile FATA to witness 1st election

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 (ANI): Pakistan's west region formally known as Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) is set to witness it first elections on Saturday, where 2.8 million voters are expected to cast their ballot to choose their representatives.

FATA which was a combination of seven autonomous regions has been merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in line with a constitutional amendment by the Parliament last year, Dawn reported.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, more than 2.8 million registered voters-1.7 million male and 1.13 million female-are eligible to vote to elect 16 members of the provincial assembly.

Over 280 candidates are contesting in the elections. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), key opposition PML-N, PPP, JI, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and ANP. Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), are taking part in the elections.

The election in erstwhile FATA was originally scheduled for July 02 but was later postponed to July 20 for security reasons.

Since 1947, the area was directly run by the central government. (ANI)





